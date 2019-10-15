The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wowed in colours of Pakistan’s national flag on Tuesday as the royal couple are visiting the country.

The Cambridges, Prince William and Kate met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

The Duchess opted for a stunning green tunic, white slacks by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan and a drape by a local brand.

Her second outfit for the day seems to be inspired by that of Princess of Wales when she toured Pakistan in 1991.

Princess Diana went for a green dress as well on her visit to the Badshahi Mosque on September 27, 1991.

The royal couple will attend an evening reception at Pakistan monument to mark an end to the day’s engagements. The five-day visit will end on October 18.

Comments

comments