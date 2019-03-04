Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle caught in cat fight at palace?

LONDON: The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton lookalikes have been captured having a cat fight at the palace in recently released spoof pictures.

Photos of the ‘violent brawl’ spread like fire where both royal personalities can be seen ‘clawing’ at each other with Meghan dragging Kate by her perfectly blow-dried brunette hair across the floor.

Meghan appeared to be more aggressive as she was pictured shoving and kicking Kate in her nude stiletto heels.

The pictures were taken by photographer Alison Jackson who is famous for producing mock royal photos.

According to UK’s Daily Mirror, the widely reported rift is claimed to have begun during a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, where Meghan is said to have made the Duchess of Cambridge cry.

The latest photos of Meghan and Kate appear to poke fun at their rumoured feud.

However, it emerged this week that Kate is reportedly throwing Meghan a second baby shower after missing out on the one in New York.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be hosting the event in which Meghan’s ‘glam squad’ and relatives will be on the guest list.

Comments

comments