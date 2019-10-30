Kate Middleton, Prince William made a secret ‘pact’ to marry each other

Although Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for eight magical years but like everyone else, the couple experienced ups and downs in the relationship.

The pair, both 37, first met in 2001 during studies at St Andrews. They started dating in 2003 and were seeing each other for years without a proposal.

There was a time when the relationship hit the rock bottom leading to their breakup in 2007. However, they got back together and signed a ‘secret’ pact this time around to seal the deal.

According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl’s new book Kate: The Future Queen, the couple headed off to the island of Desroches, in the Seychelle to spend quality time together where they decided to tie the knot.

An extract from the royal expert’s book reads “There on the paradise island, William promised Kate that he was in the relationship for the long term.

“For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry.”

Their love blossomed and the Cambridge’s are a family of five now.

