KARACHI: The fare for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) train service has been reduced to Rs.30 from 50, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Pakistan Railways, the fare for one-side has been fixed at Rs30. Furthermore, the passengers can travel free of cost via KCR train only for today (Friday).

The Karachi Circular Railway train service between City Station to Pipri resumed on Thursday after a long wait of 20 years.

The railways minister addressing the inaugural ceremony of Karachi Circular Railway had announced a cut in KCR fares from 50 rupees to 30 and a Rs750 ticket package for one month.

The minister had said that Pakistan Railways has deferred Karachi Circular Railway resumption from Karachi’s City Station to Orangi section due to the issues of level crossings and the renovation of stations.

“After 15 days the Karachi Circular Railway route would be further extended by 14 kilometers,” the minister said. The work on railway crossings on 14 kilometers being launched immediately, he had said.

