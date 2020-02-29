KCR: PR serves final notices on encroachers

KARACHI: In a step to revive the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), the authorities have served final notices on encroachers along the tracks in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Pakistan Railways (PR) on Saturday warned the encroachers to vacate the state land immediately otherwise the illegal structures would be demolished on 2nd of March.

The PR authorities with the assistance of law enforcement agencies and other institutions will launch a operation to retrieve the land of the KCR from encroachers.

All the illegal structures along the KCR tracks between the City Station and Landhi will be removed. Meanwhile, City Station- Drigh Road track will also be cleared from the encroachers.

Earlier on February 21, the Supreme Court had ordered to make Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within six months.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had heard the KCR revival case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin had presented KCR revival plan in the apex court and had added that important development has been made on the project.

