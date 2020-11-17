Pakistan Railways releases schedule, train stops of KCR

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has released the time schedule of Karachi Circular Railway resuming from November 19 as the first train will depart from Orangi railway station at 6:30 am, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Railways is all set to launch partial Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) operation on November 19.

During its first phase, the first train will depart from Orangi railway station at 6:30 am for up track and the local train on down track will depart from Marshalling Yard Pipri railway station at 7:00 am, whereas, the railway authorities decided to run each train from both stations after every three hours.

The train will have stopovers at Manghopir, SITE, Shah Abdul Latif, Baldia, Lyari, Wazir Mansion, Karachi City Station, Karachi Cantt Station, Departure Yard, Drigh Road, Drigh Colony, Airport, Malir Colony, Malir, Landhi, Jumma Goth, Bin Qasim and Baldia Nullah before reaching Marshalling Yard Pipri railway station at 9:15 am.

The second train will leave the Orangi railway station at 10:00 am; third at 01:00 pm and fourth at 04:00 pm.

For the down track, the local train will depart from Marshalling Yard railway station at 07:00 am, covering the same stops to reach Orangi railway station at 09:45 am.

The second train will leave the Marshalling Yard railway station at 09:30 am; third at 01:00 pm and fourth at 04:30 pm. The fare of the train was fixed up to Rs50 for the one-sided journey.

The PR had earlier announced to partially resume Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) from November 16 in phases, but it was delayed due to non-finalisation of the arrangements.

Ten bodies, power van and two engines had earlier reached Karachi for the KCR. The engine, power van along with 10 bogies left for Karachi from Rawalpindi on Sunday.

