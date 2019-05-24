‘Federation should complete KCR, province will operate it’: Transport Minister Sindh

Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) being revived on the orders of the Supreme Court will be operated by the Sindh government under the condition that the Federal government completes the project and hands over it’s operation to them, reported ARY News.

Provincial Minister of Sindh for transport and mass transit, Awais Qadir Shah said: “If completed by the federal government then the provincial government will undertake the operational part of the KCR project.”

“KCR is the project of the federation not the province,” added Shah.

Read More: Over 300 huts, structures razed as operation to clear KCR land begins

Shah was of the opinion that the federal government was responsible for operating the project post it’s completion which to him seemed difficult and impossible.

“KCR will never be completed with Sheikh Rasheed heading the Railways Ministry,” taunted Shah.

Shah lashed out against the Minister for Railways claiming that Rasheed had just been making tall claims and has taken heavy losses with minimum positives during his ongoing tenure.

Shah revealed that following the instructions by the top court in regards to clearing occupied railway land and KCR route, “the provincial government was taking appropriate measures.”

Comments

comments