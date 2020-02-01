KCR track to be restored within 15 days, says Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said that track of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) will be restored within 15 days.

Talking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed said that they were implementing the orders of the Supreme Court for Karachi Circular Railway Project, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that chief secretary Sindh has been informed about the 38 Kilometers track.

Last year on May 15, an anti-encroachment operation had been launched in Gulshan block-13 for restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The Supreme Court had ordered the authorities to remove encroachments and illegal structures from the route of the KCR within a month.

Read More: Anti-encroachment drive launched to clear KCR track

The anti-encroachment cell personnel had launched the drive from Urdu College railway station and started removing 300 huts and concrete structures made on the track.

The city authorities in the previous phase of the drive against encroachments had cleared 7.2 kilometers of the railway track in district central of Karachi.

The city administration in an earlier meeting had decided to start clearing the Karachi Circular Railway track from today on the orders of the Supreme Court.

