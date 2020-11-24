KCR Train on Orangi route likely to run after Dec 15, meeting briefed

KARACHI: A meeting on the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), on Tuesday informed that the circular train from City Station will likely to run on the Orangi route after December 15th, ARY News reported.

The meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani was briefed that the development work on 16KM long track from City Station to Orangi was underway.

The Commissioner was informed that the encroachments on 44km long KCR track has been removed and the track was being repaired.

Secretary Transport Sindh Shariq Ahmed informed the meeting that flyovers and underpasses would be constructed on 11 level crossings of the train service.

“Eight underpasses and three flyovers would be constructed in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO),” the meeting briefed.

The Commissioner was briefed that work was underway on a plan to install fencing on both sides of the 44 KM circular railway track.

“Moreover, the work on laying sewerage line from the Urdu College to Depot Station was also initiated.”

The Commissioner was told that there would be Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Baldia, Manghopir and Orangi stations on the 14 KM route of the project from City Station to Orangi.

The Commissioner said that all concerned agencies should take coordinate efforts to ensure earliest completion of the project.

He hoped that the Orangi route of the circular train will become operational after December 15.

