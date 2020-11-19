KCR will take a year to fully restore: Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Karachi Circular Railway will take a year to fully restore while steps are being taken for it, Federal railways minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday talking exclusively to ARY News.

Present in the program Eleventh Hour today, the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said of the much-discussed KCR that his ministry will add a further 14-kilometre track in the circular railway to cater to more commuter destinations.

“We have no issues regarding the funds in the project,” he said.

It is relevant to note that Pakistan Railways has resumed KCR train service between City Station to Pipri today.

READ: Karachi Circular Railway partially returns to life

The railways minister addressing the inaugural ceremony of KCR announced cut in KCR fares from 50 rupees to 30 and a Rs750 ticket package for one month.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways has deferred KCR resumption from Karachi’s City Station to Orangi section due to the issues of level crossings and the renovation of stations.

“After 15 days the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) route will be further extended by 14 kilometers,” the minister said. The work on railway crossings on 14 kilometers being launched immediately, he said.

Comments

comments