KDA launches anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town

KARACHI: KDA has launched an operation in Surjani Town here to recover encroached state land on the orders of the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Surjani Site Office of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has demolished dozens of houses built on the encroached state land in Surjani Town Sector-6 and 10.

The land mafia was building houses over the state land, a KDA spokesperson said.

The authority has recovered state land from illegal possession, the spokesperson further stated.

Police contingents were deployed in the area for security as KDA personnel launched the anti-encroachment operation.

The women of the area protested against demolition of houses during the operation.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) on last Thursday also ordered the KDA to launch an anti-encroachment drive in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi to vacate the land occupied through China cutting.

The judgement was passed on a plea submitted in SHC accusing the KDA of supporting the land mafia in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The court directed the KDA to launch a massive drive to vacate the occupied land in the area.

On the occasion, the director KDA informed the court that outlaws use to attack the KDA party, whenever they start the drive.

To, this the SHC bench asked the Director General (DG) Rangers and DIG Police to provide support to the KDA staff during the drive.

