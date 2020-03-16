KDA employees without salary for four months

KARACHI: The employees of the Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) have been deprived of their salaries for the last four months, ARY News reported.

According to the employees, they visited their senior officials several times pleading the release of their salaries but to no avail.

The employees said that they were unable to run their kitchen and pay the school fee of their children. They demanded of the provincial government and the concerned authorities to take notice of the issue and release their salaries.

Read More: Funds given by Sindh govt spent on salaries, pensions: Waseem Akhtar

Last year on May 1, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had said the funds given by the Sindh government had been spent on salaries and pensions of the local government employees only.

“The Sindh government has destroyed entire province including Larkana,” Waseem Akhtar had blamed while talking to media in Karachi.

The mayor had said that he had brought Rs25 billion package for Karachi from the previous federal government for the projects of Five Star Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi and Nagan Chowrangi.

