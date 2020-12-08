Newly established Keamari District given 13 police stations

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department has notified on Tuesday the transfers of police stations’ jurisdictions to adjust newly established Keamari District by withdrawing some of the police stations from other districts according to the update, ARY New reported.

A notification by home department has been rolled out today to that effect, after approval from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, transferring 13 police stations to Keamari District.

At least eight police stations of West district and five of City district (earlier known as District South) have been handed over to Keamari, according to the notification.

Police stations Baldia; Saeedabad; Ittehad Town; Madina Colony; SITE A and SITE B; Pak Colony; and Sher Shah have been transferred today to Keamari districts.

Stations of Jackson; Mauripur, Mochko and KPT have, too, been given in Keamari District, the notification by home department read today.

It may be noted that transferred stations were scrapped from districts Karachi, West and South in Keamari.

READ: SHC issues notices on MQM petition against DMC Keamari

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the Sindh government and other respondents on a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) challenging formation of the DMC Keamari.

A division bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, directed the official respondents to file their response to the constitutional petition by next hearing on December 23.

Four MQM legislators from Karachi’s District West filed the petition in the high court against formation of DMC Keamari.

