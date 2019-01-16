Kekra-1 to yield gas flows as big as Sui field: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said the Exxon Mobil has started spud in Kekra-1 well in Indus-G block, which is located some 280 kilometres away from the Karachi coast.

“The well has depth of 5500 feet, hence its ultra-deep exploration, which will give its first good news in March or April”, the minister said while talking to the CEO of the Exxon Mobil, who called on him at his office today.

Sarwar said the discovery is anticipated to yield gas flows which can be as big as Sui field, with estimated reserves of 3 to 8 trillion cubic feet (TCF), or 25-40 per cent of Pakistan’s total gas reserves.

The offshore drilling to cost approximately $75 mn, the minister said and added that as many as 225 workers are working on the site.

After its success, Exxon Mobil will spud in more wells.

Last month, Exxon Mobil, the world’s biggest oil and gas company, had announced that it will reinvest in Pakistani market after a gap of nearly three decades.

A company’s delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House and informed him of projects.

Pakistan, after a gap of nine years, begins offshore drilling to find estimated huge oil and gas deposits in ultra-deep waters.

