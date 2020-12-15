SHC directs Sindh govt to ensure safety measures at Kenjhar Lake

KARACHI: The additional district and sessions judge Thatta on Tuesday presented his report regarding safety measurements at the Kenjhar Lake before the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Hearing the case related to incidents at the Kenjhar Lake and steps to avoid them, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the counsel representing the government that what steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the people visiting the lake?

“How many cameras have been installed and boats have been made at the site.” The Sindh government’s counsel replied that the presence of ambulances, doctors have been ensured at the Kenjhar Lake spot to avoid any untoward incident.

The fitness of the boats is also being checked by the Pakistan Navy, he said and added that 32 boats have been registered so far.

During the hearing, the additional district and sessions judge Thatta presented his report regarding the arrangements.

Later, the SHC adjourned the hearing of the case after directing the Sindh government to ensure all safety measures at the lake.

Comments

comments