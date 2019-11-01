Key decisions to be taken on Azadi March in meeting with PM: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said on Friday important decisions will be taken on the JUI-F’s Azadi March in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow.

The minister in a statement said the government will put the heat on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee to stick to the agreement they had reached with the Islamabad administration.

He said they are trying to deter a situation that may lead to the sharp end. If the situation spins out of the opposition’s control after two days, the government too won’t able to control it and that the Rehbar Committee will be responsible for repercussions, he cautioned.

Qadri said they will seek to gain access to Maulana Fazl with the help of the Rehbar Committee and advised the JUI-F not to play with religious and spiritual sentiments of the people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee to take stock of the political situation stemming from the Islamabad march.

The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 2:00 pm at the prime minister’s Banigala residence.

Besides the JUI-F march, the meet will deliberate on the Kartarpur Corridor and Kashmir issue.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

He said his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies, so either PM Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Comments

comments