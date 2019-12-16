Key suspect in Peshawar blast arrested

PESHAWAR: In what is being described as a major breakthrough in investigation into the blast outside Peshawar High Court, Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a key suspect in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in Peshawar and arrested the Rickshaw driver in injured condition. The driver has been shifted to unidentified place for further investigations.

Meanwhile the police have expanded the scope of investigations into the blast and set up a probe team headed by the SSP investigations.

Police sources said that the bomb had been planted in his rickshaw that had exploded outside the court earlier in the day.

At least eleven people, including a policeman, had been injured in the explosion. Rescue officials had shifted the injured to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said that one of the injured was in critical condition.

