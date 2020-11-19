Web Analytics
TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar and founder of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away on Thursday at the age of 54, ARY News reported.

According to the family sources, the religio-political leader had been suffering from longstanding ailments.

Rizvi reportedly had a high fever and was admitted to Lahore’s Shaikh Zayed Hospital, confirmed the family.

After Rizvi’s health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital today where he expired.

Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

In 2015, he founded a political party called Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Leaders from political and religious class, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have shared their grief over the sudden news of Rizvi’s passing.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri expressed his condolences on the demise of TLP chief Rizvi.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted prayers following the news of TLP founds

 

This is a developing story…

