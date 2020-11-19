LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar and founder of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away on Thursday at the age of 54, ARY News reported.

According to the family sources, the religio-political leader had been suffering from longstanding ailments.

Rizvi reportedly had a high fever and was admitted to Lahore’s Shaikh Zayed Hospital, confirmed the family.

After Rizvi’s health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital today where he expired.

Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

In 2015, he founded a political party called Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Leaders from political and religious class, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have shared their grief over the sudden news of Rizvi’s passing.

On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2020

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri expressed his condolences on the demise of TLP chief Rizvi.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted prayers following the news of TLP founds

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

اللہ تعالی خادم حسین رضوی صاحب کو جنت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے – ان کے درجات بلند فرمائے – ان کے اہل خانہ اور عزیز و اقارب کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے – آمین — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 19, 2020

This is a developing story…

