Khairpur: Sachal Sarmast annual Urs at Daraza Sharif begins today

KHAIRPUR: A three-day 198th annual Urs of Sufi poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast begins from 13th of Ramazan (today) and will continue till 15th of Ramazan at Daraza Sharif near Ranipur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Stringent security measures have been taken for three-day annual Urs of Sachal Sarmast.

The custodian of Daraza Sharif shrine will inaugurate rituals of annual Urs with rosewater shower and laying floral wreath on the Mazar.

The devotees arriving at the shrine of Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif, to attend the Urs ceremonies.

Daraza Sharif has been a small town near Ranipur in district Khairpur.

Sachal Sarmast (1739 – 1829) a Sufi poet from Sindh was born in Daraza. His real name was Abdul Wahab Farooqui and “Sachal” or “Sachoo”, his pen-names he used in his poetry.

Sachal’s father had died, when he was a child, he was later raised by his uncle, Abdul Haq who also became his spiritual master.

Sachal composed poetry in seven languages so as called “Shair-e-Haft Zaban”. His Sindhi and Saraiki poetry has been sung by local singers.

Sachal Sarmast was a follower of Wahdat-ul-Wujood (unity of existence), a notion of Sufi worldview.

The annual Urs celebrations will comprise events, such as Mehfil-e-Sama, a literary conference at the Daraza Sharif auditorium and Mushaira.

Sachal Awards will also be presented to eminent personalities of the country. Sugharanji Katchery and traditional Sindhi games will also be a part of the celebrations.

Comments

comments