KHAIRPUR: Police have apprehended an industrialist in a case pertaining to the murder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh minister Manzoor Wassan’s nephew.

ASI Bilawal Wassan’s charred body was found in a burnt car near Bhurgri village on Nov 18.

Khairpur Sugar Mill director Ahmed Ali Jumani was arrested on the instruction of a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case, the police said, adding he had recorded his statement before the probe team.

However, the arrested suspect denied being involved in the murder saying he has nothing to with the case.

Bilawal Wassan was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post, department officials said. Police had earlier said that a car parked on roadside near Bhurgri village, was gutted and a charred unidentified body found from the vehicle, which was shifted to hospital.

SSP Khairpur said that the car was owned by ASI Bilawal Wassan, who was also accompanied by two other people. “Two persons were witnessed fleeing from the direction of the vehicle,” the police officer said.

The identity of the body was later established as that of Bilawal Wassan, according to police.

Comments

comments