Khalid Maqbool delayed in tendering resignation: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was delayed in presenting his resignation, he should have tender it earlier, former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Farooq Sattar said in a statement on Sunday.

He was commenting on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s announcement of resigning as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

Federal government have failed to spend single penny over Karachi so far, Sattar claimed.

“We shouldn’t have accept the results of 2018 general elections at the outset”, Farooq Sattar said.

The MQM-Pakistan should have quit the federal government months ago, “now so much water has flowed under the bridge,” the former MQM-P leader said.

Today MQM-Pakistan standing at a lowly position and now the party could not improve its political repute, Farooq Sattar further said.

Sattar, a former convener of MQM-P, advised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also announce stepping down from his party office.

He said that the MQM-P and the federal government have no solution of problems. “Federal ministers are unaware of the problems of Karachi,” he added.

“Karachi’s mandate was stolen, now the MQM-P keeping veil over its failure,” Sattar added.

