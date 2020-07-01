Sindh govt has always neglected urban areas: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has criticised the Sindh government and said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government always neglected the urban areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made the statement while chairing a meeting of MQM-P Rabita Committee to review measures for rain emergency during monsoon season.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the situation of nullahs was worse ahead of monsoon season. He added that the provincial government has completely rejected the local government’s leadership and the funds for the cleaning of drainage streams and nullahs were being given to deputy commissioners.

Akhtar censured the provincial authorities, saying that the citizens had experienced the ineligibility of deputy commissioners who were given tasks to distribute ration during coronavirus lockdown. Four underpasses of Karachi have always filled with rainwater every year. The mayor said that it was not possible to drain rainwater from the underpasses before cleaning of the nullahs.

Siddiqui said that the provincial government has always neglected the urban areas and directed the MQM-P chairmen of four districts not to depend on the Sindh government. He asked them to initiate cleaning of the nullahs on their own. He added that the discriminatory policies of the Sindh government destroyed the infrastructure of the metropolis.

