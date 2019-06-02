Khalilzad lands in Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has landed in Islamabad on Sunday (today) to discuss efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Khalilzad will attend a bilateral meeting in the Foreign Office to discuss relations between the United States and Pakistan, sources said.

An additional secretary will lead Pakistani delegation in talks with the US representative, sources said.

The two sides will discuss regional security, bilateral relations in the talks, according to sources.

Khalilzad will also get feedback from Pakistan over the Afghan reconciliation process.

Beside the engagements in the Foreign Office, the visiting US delegation led by Khalilzad will also hold key meetings with top civil and military officials in Islamabad.

US Special Representative will hold a meeting with Foreign Secretary Suhail Mehmood to discuss bilateral issues.

According to sources, no meeting is scheduled yet between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Zalmay Khalilzad.

A meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has also not been scheduled so far, however US officials are working to arrange a meeting between the US representative and Pakistan’s premier.

It may be recalled that yesterday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had said meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of OIC summit in Makkah will improve relations between the two countries.

In a tweet, he had said this meeting will also help to implement and capitalize opportunities for regional connectivity, integration and development.

