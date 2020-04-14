US envoy Khalilzad, NATO commander call on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The United States (US) Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the US embassy in Pakistan, matters of mutual interest, America’s ongoing efforts for sustainable peace in Afghanistan and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the army chief assured of continued cooperation for durable peace and stability in the neighbouring country and renewed the commitment to act to advance a political settlement to the conflict, read the statement.

Read More: US, Afghan Taliban ink historic peace deal

Earlier on February 29, following the successful dialogues, the United States and the Afghan Taliban had signed a historic peace deal, marking an end to the 18-year-war in Afghanistan.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had signed the agreement during a ceremony in Dohar, Qatar.

The signing ceremony had been witnessed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qatari Emir and representatives from fifty countries.

Main points of the peace agreement:

The US will start immediate troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

All foreign troops will be withdrawn from Afghan soil.

US, Afghan Taliban to exchange prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks.

Intra-Afghan peace negotiation to commence from 10th of March.

Taliban will ensure that Afghan soil will not be used for attacks on the US and its allies.

Comments

comments