Khanewal: Alleged kingpin of gang involved in crimes against children arrested

KHANEWAL: The Police has arrested alleged kingpin of a gang involved in crimes against children in the outskirts of Khanewal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The personnel of Bara Mail police station arrested unnamed key accused involved in crimes against children and recovered a laptop and mobile phones used for making videos.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal has said that the police also conducting raids at different places for arrest of two more members of the gang.

The accused were also involved in making videos of the act of sexual assault against their victims and use them for blackmailing, the DPO said.

Recently a minor girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a Khanewal locality.

The incident occurred in Basti Zahoorabad area of the city where a 10-year old girl was raped, police said.

Police arrested a suspect allegedly involved in subjecting the minor to sexual abuse.

Earlier, four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

Last month, the police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

On Oct 1, the prime accused behind the felony, Shehzad, 27, was arrested.

DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched “100 percent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

Comments

comments