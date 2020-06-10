KHANEWAL: Several people are feared trapped as National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office roof collapsed in Khanewal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the rescue sources, the NADRA office is located in Mian Channu, a tehsil of Khanewal district.

Rescue operation is currently underway.

Earlier in February, at least fifteen people, students and teachers among them, got wounded in a roof collapse incident at a private school in a Bahawalpur neighbourhood.

Rescue officials relayed one of the injured students is said to be in critical condition because of a head injury.

Five of the injured were discharged after being administered first aid

