Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Several feared trapped in NADRA office roof collapse

NADRA Office Roof Collapse

KHANEWAL: Several people are feared trapped as National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office roof collapsed in Khanewal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the rescue sources, the NADRA office is located in Mian Channu, a tehsil of Khanewal district.

Rescue operation is currently underway.

Earlier in February, at least fifteen people, students and teachers among them, got wounded in a roof collapse incident at a private school in a Bahawalpur neighbourhood.

Rescue officials relayed one of the injured students is said to be in critical condition because of a head injury.

Five of the injured were discharged after being administered first aid

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PK-8303 aircraft engine pulled out from debris

Pakistan

Budget 2020-21: PM Imran to chair special cabinet meeting on Friday

Pakistan

Members sans corona test won’t attend NA budget session: Naveed Qamar

Pakistan

NDMA decides to treat coronavirus patients via plasma therapy: Dr Shamsi


ARY NEWS URDU