Shahid Khaqan reveals when Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday revealed that his party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after undergoing three surgeries, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program Off The Record, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that it will take Nawaz Sharif six to nine months to heal after one surgery. He maintained that one of his surgeries might be performed in the United States.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PML-N supremo would return to the country after complete treatment.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that Maryam Nawaz had never asked the government to let her go abroad for treatment but she has the right to travel abroad for treatment.

Read More: Govt leaves the door open for Nawaz’s return as passport expires

Earlier on February 16, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said absconding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport would expire tonight.

Addressing a news conference, the minister had declared that the former premier’s passport would not be renewed and that the government could issue an emergency travel document on his request for returning back to the country.

He had said the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s names had been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 20, 2018.

