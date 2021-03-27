Khawaja Asif moves LHC to secure bail in assets case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif has moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to secure bail in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Khawaja Asif filed his bail petition through his counsel Barrister Haider Rasul Mirza which stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him from Islamabad on December 29 last year.

It stated that the petitioner has provided relevant records to the anti-corruption watchdog, however, the bureau has not yet produced the records before the accountability court. It added that the accountability court’s judge also gave observations regarding the records provided to the NAB.

Read: Court extends judicial remand of PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif

Asif further stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FB)R have also possessed details of his assets, hence the court should grant him bail in the case.

Assets case

The anti-graft watchdog accused that a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to the bank account of Khawaja Asif following the orders of senior officers.

It stated that the nephew of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by his paternal uncle.

A senior political worker Rana Abdul Waheed had submitted Rs30 million to Asif’s account and told the NAB that the money was given to him by Asif.

Another political activist Sarmad Ijaz had withdrawn Rs5 million from Asif’s bank account and handed him over the money.

The documents stated that Asif had failed to respond to the NAB’s query regarding the money from where it was earned.

Comments

comments