Khawaja Asif shifted to Lahore hospital for eye check-up

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif was shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail for an eye check-up on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A team of doctors, including eye specialist Prof Asad Naqi and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s son, Associate Prof Sardar Ali Sadiq, examined the former foreign minister at the hospital’s eye ward upon his arrival.

Also Read: Ailing Shehbaz Sharif shifted to Lahore hospital

During the check-up, Khawaja Asif was diagnosed with an eye infection with the medics suggesting that he undergo a surgery. Subsequently, he was admitted to the hospital and will be tested for the coronavirus before the eye surgery.

On Feb 4, an accountability court in Lahore had extended the PML-N leader’s judicial remand until February 18 in assets beyond income case.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended in assets case

Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case as the accused was produced before the court amid strict security.

Comments

comments