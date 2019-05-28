Pakistan became a nuclear power owing to elected govts’ efforts: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif lamented on Tuesday that the person who started Pakistan’s nuclear programme was hanged while the one who completed it has been jailed.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the nuclear tests on this day made Pakistan’s defence invincible.

Pakistan became a nuclear power due to the efforts of elected governments, he added and called upon parliamentarians to work towards strengthening democracy and protecting ideological borders of the country.

The PML-N leader lamented that today they ware neither economically free nor ideologically.

Speaking in the parliament, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals are a source of great pride for the entire nation.

He said this is the day to recognise and appreciate those nuclear scientists, including Dr Abdul Qadeer who made Pakistan a nuclear power. He said Pakistan is faced with internal and external challenges and time warrants unity to tackle them.

He said Pakistan will move forward on the path of progress and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

