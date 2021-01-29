NAB court hears Paragon Housing scandal case against Khawaja brothers

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has heard the Paragon Housing scandal case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique today, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared in the hearing of Paragon Housing scandal case.

A witness told AC judge that the high court was contacted for getting the report of Paragon graveyard which would be received on January 30. Tehsildar Aslam Gujjar pleaded the court to fix the date of hearing after January 30.

The accountability court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till February 4.

Earlier, the accountability court had summoned the report regarding Paragon graveyard.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

