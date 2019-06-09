LONDON: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa answering a question today, Sunday on the Justice Faez Isa inquiry said that the matter was solely the prerogative of the Supreme Judicial Council of the country, ARY News reported.

Elaborating on the answer the Chief Justice said that the government does not hold the authority to remove Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The Ministry of Law elucidated on June 3 that the Assets Recovery Unit of Prime Minister’s Office had received a complaint in respect to foreign properties of three judges, including Justice Qazi Faez Isa and and two high court judges, and the matter was placed before ministry for appropriate action.

In a joint statement, the spokesmen of Law Ministry and Assets Recovery Unit of Prime Minister’s Office said the federal law minister has directed the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) to verify the contents of the complaint, clearly suggesting that action would only be taken once authentic verification is received.

Read More: Letter to President: London properties owned by children, says Justice Faez Isa

The Supreme Judicial Council has issued a notice to the attorney general for hearing of presidential references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and and two high court judges on June 14.

Faez Isa who is facing a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) repeated his request to the president for a copy of the reference.

The judge in an earlier letter written to the president, had complained that selective leaks to the media was deeply distressing for him and his family.

The letter also complained that the judge and his family had been maliciously maligned by half-truths.

Khosa asked the people of Pakistan to show faith in it’s judiciary and assured them a fair trial and rule of law in the proceedings.

Although the Chief Justice largely refrained from saying much on the case as he had said prior that the matter was not in his jurisdiction.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa arrived in London a day prior to take part in a conference in Cambridge university.

Comments

comments