PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior member and provincial lawmaker, Khurrum Sher Zaman, tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Khurrum Sher Zaman quarantined himself at his residence for five days due to ailment and he has tested positive today.

Earlier in the day, various lawmakers of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate also detected with coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Railways, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, tested positive against for the virus.

Moreover, four legislators in the National Assembly and Senate contracted coronavirus as the number of infections in the Parliament House was also rising beside a steep increase in cases across the country.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Farrukh Habib, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator in NA Usama Qadri and Senator Sana Jamali from Balochistan have been detected with coronavirus today.

