PTI demands NAB to probe into Sindh corona fund, ration distribution

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate into Sindh Corona Fund and ration distribution made by the provincial government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The president of PTI Karachi chapter, Khurram Sher Zaman also demanded an audit of the fund expenditure.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Sindh government will have to give details of funds received by the nationals and the Centre.

He expressed suspicions that the funds collected for COVID-19 patients were not spent on any hospital or a quarantine facility.

Zaman said that dishonesty in spendings lost people’s trust in the provincial government that has always planned to get his share from the public funds.

He also demanded the Centre to question the Sindh government regarding the expenditure of public funds amid coronavirus crisis.

