Court put off indictment of Khursheed Shah in assets case

SUKKUR: An accountability court adjourned hearing of assets beyond means reference against People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah till Oct 12, ARY News reported on Monday.

The court had to frame charges against Khursheed Shah and other accused of the case in today’s hearing but the matter put off until the next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

Talking to media Syed Khursheed Shah said that the national economy has been in bad shape. The government should take steps to control price hike and ensure supply of electricity and natural gas on cheaper price, he said.

“The government is following an old trick in which every one had been labelled and issued certificates of traitor,” Shah said. “The trend was started from Fatima Jinnah, as she was also branded with the same label,” PPP leader claimed.

“When they fail to resolve issues, they start these things,” Khursheed Shah further said.

PPP leader said that the People’s Party has given its blood for the democratic system, “The people are real heirs of this country, all of us are their servants,” he said.

“We should not move towards fighting, we have to save Pakistan,” he said. “The opposition and the government should sit on table (over the issues),” he added.

Comments

comments