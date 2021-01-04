Govt stubbornness causing damage to the country: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Syed Khursheed Shah, on Monday said that the government’s stubbornness causing damage to the country, ARY News reported.

Khursheed Shah, former leader of opposition in National Assembly, was talking to media after appearing before accountability court in Sukkur hearing an assets reference against him.

“It seems we are withdrawing from the Kashmir issue,” Shah a veteran People’s Party leader observed.

“People were deceived to get vote from them,” he said. “I have advised entire opposition to attend the assemblies, we have weakened the Parliament,” he was opined.

“For any amendment in the constitution two-third majority of votes is required in the parliament, for this reason I am advising the opposition to contest the upcoming Senate elections,” Shah said. “The opposition would still emerge with two to three seats more from them,” he added.

Replying a question on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, Khursheed Shah said,” It is his country, his business flourished here, why he won’t return Pakistan, he will definitely come back.”

An accountability court today heard assets reference against Syed Khursheed Shah, presided over by accountability judge Farid Anwar Qazi.

The officials of the FBR appeared before the court and recorded their statements in the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 15.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference about assets above the known means of income against 18 accused including Khursheed Shah.

