Khursheed Shah presented before accountability court  

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official presented Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah before an accountability court in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shah was presented in the NAB court under strict security measures, roads coming to the court were also blocked by placing containers. The NAB team will seek his physical remand to initiate a probe into the matter.

However, a large number of PPP workers have reached outside the court, to show solidarity with the arrested party leader.

The PPP leader, who was arrested in asset beyond means case on September 18, was shifted to Sukkur by NAB on Friday.

The former opposition leader was brought to the Polyclinic after he complained of high blood pressure and sugar level along with stomach problem Thursday evening.

PPP's Khursheed Shah taken into custody by NAB

According to the NAB, Shah had made properties in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi and furthermore, it was revealed that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were also made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.

