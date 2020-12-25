Khursheed Shah opposes ‘resignations’ in meeting with Bilawal Bhutto  

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday met imprisoned senior party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto inquired regarding the health of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and further discussed the PDM’s decision to resign from the assemblies.

Shah said that the PPP lawmakers had done an exemplary job after submitting resignations to the party leadership in a short span of time.

He, however, said that the resignations will not be helpful in overturning the government. “PPP should always remember the example of 1985 elections [where it boycotted the electoral process],” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that former opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said that he has submitted resignation as member of the parliament but it is not a solution.

Khursheed Shah, a MNA of People’s Party from Sukkur was talking to media after appearing before an accountability court hearing of assets reference against him.

“Imran Khan deliberately refusing to talk with the opposition,” Shah said. “The rulers are moving towards dangerous political game instead of dialogue,” he further said.

“From the very first day whenever they were engaged for dialogue, they claimed the opposition demanding the NRO,” the PPP MNA said. “The nation should understand that Imran Khan have no authority to grant NRO to someone,” he added.

“Only dialogue and the Parliament is the best way ahead for politics. All problems will be resolved with supremacy of the Parliament,” he said.

