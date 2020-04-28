Servant of Khursheed Shah tests positive for coronavirus

SUKKUR: Servant of Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah has tested positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to the isolation centre, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Khursheed Shah servant and his friend were diagnosed coronavirus positive and were moved to the isolation centre.

According to the district health officer, the number of local transmission of coronavirus cases in Sukkur has jumped to 60.

It may be noted that the number of total confirmed cases in the country has soared to 14,079.

According to National command and Operation Centre, 10,545 people are still under treatment from which 111 are said to be critical, while 3,233 patients have recovered so far.

With 20 more deaths in last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus fatalities has crossed 300 mark and now stands at 301.

The confirmed cases include Punjab 5640, Sindh 4956, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1984, Balochistan 853, Islamabad Capital Territory 261, Gilgit-Baltistan 320, and Azad Kashmir 65.

The country has conducted 157223 tests so far to detect the virus.

Comments

comments