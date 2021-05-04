Tough contest expected between PML-N, PTI in Khushab by-election today

KHUSHAB: As residents of Khushab will go to by-polls today (Wednesday), a neck-and-neck competition is expected between the two mainstream parties — PML-N and PTI — for PP-84.

The arrangements for the by-polls in the constituency have been finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PP-84 seat fell vacant after PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris died from Covid-19.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the PA seat. However, a tough contest is expected between PTI’s Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch and PML-N’s Malik Moazzam Sher Kallu.

The PPP has awarded a ticket to Ghulam Habib Ahmed for PP-84 Khushab by-poll

There a total of 292,000 registered voters in the provincial assembly constituency. The election commission has set up 229 police stations and issued standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the by-polls.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan directed ECP’s District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for PP-84 Khushab Rai Sultan Bhatti to initiate action over any violation of ECP’s code of conduct in the said constituency.

