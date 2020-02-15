ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar has said that 128 teams have been formed to control locust swarms attacking crops across the country.

The minister said Army and the Civil Aviation would also take part in the operation being launched on Monday to spray the locust hit areas in Balochistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Khusro Bakhtiar said locusts have destroyed a vast area in the country but measures have been taken now to avoid further loss of crops from the attack.

He said World Food Organization would also provide technical and strategic support to Pakistan for eradicating the locust.

Read more: National emergency to be declared over locusts attack, NA body told

Earlier on Thursday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had decided to take emergency measures against the locust swarms.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had said that emergency measures were to be taken to control the prevalent locust attacks in parts of the country.

Representatives from Pakistan Army, Army Aviation Command, Pakistan Air Force, Ministry of Food Security and Research and Directorate General of Plant Protection Department (PPD) had also participated in the meeting.

Comments

comments