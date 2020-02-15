Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


128 teams formed to control locust swarms: Khusro Bakhtiar

Khusro Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar has said that 128 teams have been formed to control locust swarms attacking crops across the country. 

The minister said Army and the Civil Aviation would also take part in the operation being launched on Monday to spray the locust hit areas in Balochistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Khusro Bakhtiar said locusts have destroyed a vast area in the country but measures have been taken now to avoid further loss of crops from the attack.

He said World Food Organization would also provide technical and strategic support to Pakistan for eradicating the locust.

Read more: National emergency to be declared over locusts attack, NA body told

Earlier on Thursday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had decided to take emergency measures against the locust swarms.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had said that emergency measures were to be taken to control the prevalent locust attacks in parts of the country.

Representatives from Pakistan Army, Army Aviation Command, Pakistan Air Force, Ministry of Food Security and Research and Directorate General of Plant Protection Department (PPD) had also participated in the meeting.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Large-scale manufacturing registers around 10% growth in December

Pakistan

NAB summons Rana Sanaullah on February 19 in assets case

Business

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent from 10 percent

Pakistan

PM Imran to reach Lahore for day-long visit today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close