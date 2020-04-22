Bakhtiar, Qureshi discuss economic revival plans amid coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday where they exchanged views on the economic revival plans amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Khusro Bakhtiar met Shah Mehmood Qureshi where he apprised the foreign minister about different plans to revive the national economy amid coronavirus crisis.

The foreign minister said that the virus has badly affected economies around the world and recovery from the financial disasters of the COVID-19 with limited resources was a difficult task. He added that nobody could make any prediction regarding the future of the pandemic.

Qureshi said that Pakistan could not bear the impact of a permanent lockdown.

During the meeting, the federal minister gave a briefing to the foreign minister regarding the recommended plans for the economic revival.

Earlier, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) offered financial assistance to Pakistan to cope with the impact of coronavirus pandemic. The IsDB president contacted Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar and assured maximum assistance to Pakistan.

The IsDB president said that a strategic response package worth $2.3 billion was approved for Pakistan.

Bakhtiar thanked IsDB for providing financial aid to Pakistan on a priority basis.

