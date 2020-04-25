Khyber Pakhtukhwa Special Assistant tested coronavirus positive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced its local government aide has been infected by novel coronavirus disease, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for local government, Kamran Bangash has been tested positive,” the chief minister’s focal person Furqan Kakakhel said in a statement.

“Kamran Bangash after feeling unwell visited hospital yesterday. Doctors conducted his coronavirus test, which found positive,” according to the CM’s focal person.

His coronavirus test conducted at Khyber Medical University on yesterday morning, focal person Furqan Kakakhel said.

“Kamran Bangash has been quarantined at his home, provincial spokesman said.

“The samples of 11 members of his family have also been sent for test,” he added.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in on Thursday, while the provincial tally enhanced to 1708 on Saturday (today).

With the 785 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 11,940 today.

These include Punjab 5046, Sindh, 3945, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1708, Balochistan 656, Islamabad Capital Territory 223, Gilgit-Baltistan 307, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,755 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 253 have lost their lives as 16 patients passed away in last 24 hours and 127 others are still in critical condition.

Comments

comments