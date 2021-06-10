Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 221 more COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

KARACHI: At least nine more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,194, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the KP health department, 221 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 135,383.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has claimed 76 more lives and infected 1,303 people over the past 24 hours across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 76 more people lost their lives. The overall death toll has surged to 21,453, while 1,118 new infections surfaced when 43,900 samples were tested during the period.

Earlier on June 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported six more deaths in 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 4,164.

According to the KP health department, 223 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 134,781.

However, 207 more people had recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 126,242 in the province.

