Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces incentives for construction sector

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday has announced incentives for the construction companies in line of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to lift the sector.

The government has reduced and eliminated various taxes to facilitate construction industry, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking at a news conference flanked by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash, Kamran Khan Bangash, Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali said construction of houses has already been started in a large number of housing societies across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Khan Bangash said the government has done all necessary legislation to provide relief to entrepreneurs investing in construction sector.

On July 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the importance of promoting the construction to fulfill dreams of youth to get jobs and poor people to own houses.

PM Imran Khan gave a series of instructions to the concerned officials while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad.

The declaration of the meeting had stated that the committee is becoming useful for encouraging the stakeholders of the construction sectors especially builders and developers, whereas, the construction activities are being promoted due to special facilities and relaxations by the federal government.

