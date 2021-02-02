PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash announced on Tuesday that local bodies election will be held in the province in September.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the provincial cabinet, he said local bodies polls could not be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding the government is in contact with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard.

Bangash maintained that holding local government election is part of the PTI government’s agenda. He said “record” uplift schemes were undertaken in KP during the previous local governments’ tenure.

Earlier, it was reported that the local councils polls will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different phases. The new local government system will be comprised of the district, tehsil, village and neighborhood councils.

Officials have compiled recommendations to keep the number of councillors lesser than the previous local bodies system. “It has also been recommended for direct election for the tehsil Nazim”, sources said.

“Under the new system seven tehsil councils have been established in Peshawar,” according to officials.

The KP local bodies system completed its tenure during August 2020, and the ECP recently held a meeting to review arrangements for the polls in the province. The commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of the Election Act 2017.

