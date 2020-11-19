PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officials have recovered the dead body of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing yesterday, from a graveyard within the vicinity of Badaber police station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to KP police, the dead body of a ‘missing’ girl was recovered from a graveyard located in the vicinity of Badaber police station. The officials said that the girl’s body was burnt.

Local residents started protesting against the terrorising incident and blocked Kohat road to demand immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police department formed a team which will be headed by senior superintendent police (SSP) investigation and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar ordered officials to immediately arrest the responsible persons.

Comments

comments