Kid dies, three injured as roof of a house collapses in Sangla Hill

SANGLA HILL: A kid died and other four sustained wounds as a roof of a house, situated in Ahmed Abad, Sangla Hill, collapsed on Tuesday.

As per details, a boy lost his life and four other members of the family were injured in the incident.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the injured and body of the kid to a nearby facility.

In another incident of the same nature took place on April 18, three members of a family died and three others sustained injuries when the roof of their house caved-in due to heavy rain in Behram Deri, an area of district Charsadda.

Read also: At least 10 killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab

According to details, the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy downpour in the area, resulting in death of three including husband, wife and their daughter, while three of their kids also sustained injuries in the incident.

The rescue teams after being informed about the incident reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital for medical treatment.

Comments

comments