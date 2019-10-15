‘Restoration of Kidney Hill Park will be a gift to Karachiites’

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that restoration of Ahmed Ali Park, popularly known as Kidney Hill Park will be a gift for people of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Kidney Hill Park will be a gift for the people of Karachi and it will be for families to have a picnic,” said Wasim Akhtar while inaugurating renovation work of park.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was working hard for the betterment of the metropolis even with limited resources.

The remodelling of park

The people of Karachi will soon have an Ahmed Ali Park (Kidney Hill) to visit in Bahadurabad near the Karachi Cooperative Housing Society. The park is spread over 82 acres which is replete with natural hills and old trees.

The remodelling of the park includes growing of urban forest, trees like Neem, palm and dates will be cultivated, a designated play area for children, swings, benches and walking tracks.

Moreover, initially, 10,000 trees will be planted during the first two months.

According to Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, proper lighting will be made available for visitors, while there will be four gates to enter into the park.

