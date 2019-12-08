Kinno export target set as season commences

ISLAMABAD: Export of kinno from Pakistan has commenced as an export target of 300,000 metric tons has been set for the current season which is expected to generate valuable foreign exchange of $19.5 million.

Of the anticipated kinno production of 2.2 million tons, around 15-20 per cent would be exported.

According to Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association ( PFVA), keeping huge losses sustained by kinno exporters in Russian market during the previous season the export target for the current year has been kept 50,000 tons less than that of the last year.

He said due to stiff competition in the Russian market, exporters had to export kinno to this international market at lower cost than its actual cost of shipments leading to huge financial losses of around $6 million in the previous kinno season.

Waheed Ahmed said the exporters of kinno from countries of our competitors are rendered financial support by their respective government while Pakistani Kinno exporters can only wish to have such privileges from their Government.

He stressed that to attain the export target of 300,000 metric tons, it’s imperative to have close co-ordination and co-operation among the shipping companies, ministries and departments concerned.

